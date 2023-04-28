Axis Bank Q4 Results Review - Continues To Deliver Positive Outcomes: Yes Securities
Placed as the top pick in May 2022.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
While Axis Bank Ltd.'s management stopped short of providing explicit net interest margin guidance, they alluded to striving to maintain NIM: There was 5 basis points positive impact to the NIM in Q3 due to a onetime interest recovery on an account. For the quarter, there was a negative impact of 6 bps QoQ due to holding higher liquidity as reflected in the higher average liquidity coverage ratio of 129%, up 13% points QoQ.
The positive impact from interest on income tax refund in Q4 amounted to 3 bps. On the other hand, there was a positive impact of 4 bps in NIM for Q4 due to spread expansion.
A key reason for excess liquidity was that the bank was going to pay for the Citi acquisition in Q4. The NIM currently sits with a 40 bps cushion over the structural NIM guidance and management stated that they would aim to retain this cushion as much as is possible.
Management stated that Axis Bank can grow 400-600 bps higher than the banking system: The projection for credit growth (presumably for the system) is 12-13%. Earlier, growth had slowed for the bank since it was not comfortable doing low-yielding corporate and mortgage lending at the time. Improved corporate loan growth has been driven by steel, commercial real estate, infra, roads and non-banking financial companies.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Axis Bank Q4 Review - Citi’s Acquisition Completed; Business Performance To Remain Healthy: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.