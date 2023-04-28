Axis Bank Q4 Results Review - Continues To Deliver Positive Outcomes: Yes Securities

While Axis Bank Ltd.'s management stopped short of providing explicit net interest margin guidance, they alluded to striving to maintain NIM: There was 5 basis points positive impact to the NIM in Q3 due to a onetime interest recovery on an account. For the quarter, there was a negative impact of 6 bps QoQ due to holding higher liquidity as reflected in the higher average liquidity coverage ratio of 129%, up 13% points QoQ.

The positive impact from interest on income tax refund in Q4 amounted to 3 bps. On the other hand, there was a positive impact of 4 bps in NIM for Q4 due to spread expansion.

A key reason for excess liquidity was that the bank was going to pay for the Citi acquisition in Q4. The NIM currently sits with a 40 bps cushion over the structural NIM guidance and management stated that they would aim to retain this cushion as much as is possible.

Management stated that Axis Bank can grow 400-600 bps higher than the banking system: The projection for credit growth (presumably for the system) is 12-13%. Earlier, growth had slowed for the bank since it was not comfortable doing low-yielding corporate and mortgage lending at the time. Improved corporate loan growth has been driven by steel, commercial real estate, infra, roads and non-banking financial companies.