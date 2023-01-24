Axis Bank Q3 Results Review - Placed As The Top Pick In May 2022, Thesis Remains Intact: Yes Securities
Axis Bank's conservative approach to asset quality recognition continued even as outcomes remained under control in absolute sense
Yes Securities Report
Of the gross slippages during the quarter, Rs 4.10 billion were non-recurring or prudent items. Axis Bank Ltd.'s provisions for the quarter were Rs 14.38 billion, up by 161% QoQ and 7.7% YoY, which translated to a credit cost of 65 basis points on annualised basis. The provisions contained non-recurring provisions worth Rs 3.4 illiobn, which implies that underlying credit costs were 53 bps on annualised basis. The total non-non performing asset provisions amount to Rs 116.33 billion and all provisions taken together provide a 139% coverage on gross non performing asset.
The share of loans and investment in total assets was 87%, up 300 bps YoY. The Rural Infrastructure Development Fund book has declined as a share of assets to 2.7% as of December 2022 from 3.8% a year ago.
The share of Indian rupee-denominated loans was 93.3% of total advances, up 290 bps YoY. Further, the share of retail and CBG loans was 67% of total advances, up 195 bps YoY. Also, the share of mid corporate loans, small and medium enterprise and small business banking is 20%, which is up about 510 bps in two years.
