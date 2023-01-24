Axis Bank Q3 Results Review - Opex Contained; Retail Deposits Traction A Monitorable: Dolat Capital
Axis Bank’s operating profits grew benefitting from net interest income growth of 32% YoY, higher other income and contained opex.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Axis Bank Ltd.’s operating profits grew by 52% YoY/20% QoQ, benefitting from net interest income growth of 32% YoY, higher other income (reversal of mark to market losses on corporate bonds), and contained opex. Net interest margin expanded by 30 basis points QoQ to 4.26%.
Loan growth at 4% QoQ was led by corporate (up 9% QoQ) and small and medium enterprise (5%), with muted growth in retail growth at 1%. Retail deposit growth continues to be a challenge (flat YoY/QoQ).
Gross slippages at 2% were in-line, but one-off provisions of Rs 3.4 billion and higher net slippages resulted in higher credit costs versus recent quarters.
Earnings tweaked marginally, factoring in higher NIM for FY23E and some moderation thereafter. Axis Bank has healthy contingent buffers at 0.7% of advances, aiding its earnings profile.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Axis Bank Q3 Results: Profit Rises 62% On Higher Net Interest Income
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.