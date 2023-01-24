Axis Bank Q3 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Improvement Supported Higher RoA At 1.9%: IDBI Capital

Axis Bank Ltd.’s credit growth declined to 15% YoY versus 18% YoY (Q2 FY23) led by slower growth in retail book at 17% YoY (22% YoY Q2 FY23).

Asset quality improved as gross non-performing asset stood at 2.4% versus 2.5% led by better recoveries. Outstanding Covid Restructured assets stood at 0.3% versus 0.4% lower than its peers; as minimal restructuring under 2.0.

Profit after tax grew by 62% YoY led by lower provisions (up 8% YoY). Net interest income grew by 32% YoY backed by improvement in net interest margins which stood at 4.26% versus 3.53% YoY (3.96% QoQ).

Pre provision operating profit grew by 51% YoY (up 20% QoQ) backed by lower cost to income ratio. Thus, improvement observed across the parameters which resulted into return on asset at 1.9% (highest in last many quarters).