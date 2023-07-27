Axis Bank Q1 Review - Mixed Results; NIMs To Moderate But Settle At Higher Levels Versus Past: Dolat Capital
Valuations are undemanding.
Dolat Capital Report
Axis Bank Ltd.'s margins at 4.1% (-12 basis points QoQ) benefitted from impact of Citi assets and higher credit-deposit ratio, despite adverse impact of rise in cost of fund.
Axis Bank's operating profit was however hurt by elevated opex as increments and full impact of Citi employee costs had its bearing. Numbers are not comparable on a YoY/QoQ given the impact of merger.
Growth trends were muted at 1.6% QoQ, driven by domestic corporate, business banking, and unsecured retail loans. Asset quality was steady, though slower recoveries did take credit costs slightly higher.
The stock trades at a discount to peers and valuation gap should sustain in the interim. Valuations are nonetheless undemanding.
Maintain 'Buy' with target price of Rs 1150, at 2.1 times Mar-25 price/adjusted book value (two times earlier). Healthy accretion in common equity tier-I lowers need for an equity raise in FY24E, aiding return on equity profile.
