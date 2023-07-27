Axis Bank Q1 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Declined QoQ; Return On Asset At 1.8%: IDBI Capital

Axis Bank Ltd.’s credit growth stood improved to 22% YoY (Citi portfolio impact) versus 19% YoY (FY23); led by growth across segments.

Asset quality remains stable as gross non-performance asset stood at 1.96% versus 2.0% led by seasonality. Outstanding Covid restructured assets stood at 0.21% versus 0.22% lower than its peers.

Net interest income grew by 27% YoY backed by improvement in net interest margins which stood at 4.1% vs 3.6% YoY (4.22% QoQ).

Pre-provision operating profit grew by 50% YoY backed by lower cost to income ratio. Provisions increased by 188% YoY (238% QoQ) due to higher slippages; thus profit after tax grew by 40% YoY.

Axis Bank reported profit of Rs 57.9 billion versus loss QoQ (due to one-time expense) resulted return on asset of 1.8%.

We maintained ‘Buy' rating with target price of Rs 1,140 (earlier Rs 1,120) valuing it at two times price/adjusted book value FY25E.