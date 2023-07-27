Axis Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Inline; Business Growth Remains Modest: Motilal Oswal
Asset quality remains stable.
Motilal Oswal Report
Axis Bank Ltd. delivered a stable performance in Q1 FY24, with earnings driven by higher ‘other income’ even as margins compressed on expected lines.
Business growth was healthy, led by traction across segments. Asset quality remains broadly stable with an increase in fresh slippages.
The restructured book was well managed and coupled with a higher provisioning buffer, it provides comfort on credit costs.
We made slight adjustments to our estimates and expect Axis Bank to deliver return on asset/return on equity of 1.9%/17.7% in FY25.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,150 (1.8 times FY25E adjusted book value).
