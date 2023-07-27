Axis Bank Q1 Results Review - A Time To Acquire, A Time To Consolidate: Systematix

Axis Bank Ltd. reported Q1 FY24 earnings of Rs 57.9 billion, up 40% YoY with return on asset at 1.77% and return on equity at 18.1%. This was the first full quarter since the acquisition of Citibank's India Consumer business, effective from March 01, 2023.

In the seasonally weak Q1, Axis Bank's advances growth was in-line at 22% YoY,1.6% QoQ driven by retail and corporate loans whilst small and medium enterprise loan portfolio declined QoQ.

Deposit accretion was soft at 17% YoY and flattish QoQ with current account and savings account ratio at 44%, up 31 bps QoQ on quarterly average balance basis aided by Citi business.

Excluding impact of interest on income tax refund, net interest margin declined 9 bps QoQ due to 28 bps increase in cost of funds. In line with management's guidance of upfronting the Rs 20 billion of integration costs, operating expenses remained elevated with cost to income ratio increasing 340 bps QoQ.

Consequently, operating profit declined 4% QoQ despite net income increasing 2.5% QoQ.

Gross slippage ratio increased marginally, mainly attributed to rural retail slippages which are seasonally higher in Q1 and Q3. Gross/net non-performing asset ratio was at 1.96%/0.41% versus 2.02%/0.39% with annualised credit costs at 52 bps versus 12 bps in Q4 FY23.

With this note we resume coverage of the stock with a 'Buy' rating and target price of Rs 1,120 valuing the bank at 2.0 times FY25 adjusted book value per share for an average return on equity of 16.5%.

With a credit-deposit ratio of 91%, strong deposit mobilization would be key to meet management's stated guidance of advances growth of 400-600 bps above sector average for FY24.