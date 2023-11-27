Axis Bank - Positioned In The Right Quadrant: Nirmal Bang

Axis Bank Ltd. held its Analyst Day with the management represented by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amitabh Chaudhary along with other senior management.

Axis Bank remains upbeat about maintaining growth as well as net interest margin near current levels by focusing on risk-adjusted return on capital positive segments like small business banking, small and medium enterprise, Bharat Banking and other retail loans. After the success of NEO for MSMEs, the NEO platform for corporate clients is expected to be launched in H2 FY24.

Deposit mobilisation is likely to happen through a combination of physical as well as digital expansion in strategic locations, cross selling of liability products to select asset customers and marketing efforts. The attrition levels have improved lately and currently, it is more in the entry level segments. Post-acquisition of Citi’s consumer business, 97% of Citi employees has joined Axis Bank and the entire integration of operations is expected to be completed by H1 FY25.

In line with industry, the bank plans to hike rates in these unsecured retail loans and loans to non-banking financial company in order to counter the impact of rise in risk weights. Since its capital position is comfortable with CET-1 at 13.28%, it has no immediate need for raising fresh capital.

We expect the bank to report return on assets/return on equity of 1.9%/18.4% by FY25E, which will be led by 16.7% loan compound annual growth rate, stable net interest margin, improving cost ratios and lower credit cost.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,181 valued at 1.9 times September 2025E adjusted book value).