Axis Bank - Overall Business Momentum Continues To Be Strong: Nirmal Bang
The management does not envisage any asset quality issues going forward.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently hosted the management of Axis Bank Ltd., as part of our week-long investor conference. The management indicated that the overall business environment continues to remain healthy and is confident of credit growth sustaining at a higher-than-industry rate going forward.
On the deposit front, the focus is on liquidity coverage ratio accretive deposits and mobilisation of deposits through corporate salary accounts and digital channels.
The management does not envisage any asset quality issues going forward and Axis Bank has total exposure of less than 1% to the large conglomerate, including fund, non-fund based and investments.
