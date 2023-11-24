Axis Bank - Deposit Mobilisation Remains Key Focal Point: Systematix

In our view, Axis Bank has all the ingredients in place to be a leading banking franchise in India. Over the forecast period, considering its credit-deposit ratio of 94%, strong deposit mobilisation would be the key to meet management's stated guidance of advances growth of 400-600 bps above sector average for FY24 maintain.

Taking into account the intense competition amongst the banks to raise deposits, margins of the bank should reflect the pressure on cost of funds (visible for the other larger private banks during Q2 FY24).

We retain our 'Buy' rating with Dec-24 target price of Rs 1,125 valuing the bank at 1.85 times December-25 adjusted book value per share.