Axis Bank - Consistently Return Ratios Maintained: IDBI Capital

We attended analyst day hosted by Axis Bank Ltd. which showcased the digital strategy and impact of each business vertical. Bank has delivered or exceeded GPS commitments made with respect to improvement in profitability (H1 FY24 return on asset at 1.8%; return on equity at 19%) backed by growth momentum (Credit growth at 23% YoY H1 FY24).

Further, Axis Bank has strengthened balance sheet significantly with one of the best asset quality metrics in the industry.