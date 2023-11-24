Axis Bank - Consistently Return Ratios Maintained: IDBI Capital
The bank has witnessed 58% increase in penetration versus FY21 levels.
IDBI Capital Report
We attended analyst day hosted by Axis Bank Ltd. which showcased the digital strategy and impact of each business vertical. Bank has delivered or exceeded GPS commitments made with respect to improvement in profitability (H1 FY24 return on asset at 1.8%; return on equity at 19%) backed by growth momentum (Credit growth at 23% YoY H1 FY24).
Further, Axis Bank has strengthened balance sheet significantly with one of the best asset quality metrics in the industry.
Bank has built India’s most profitable Bharat banking franchise and integration of acquired Citi consumer franchise remains on track. Sustainability of return ratios is the key thing to watch going forward. Further liability side franchise to be fixed for strong credit growth.
We have moved to FY26E estimates and maintain 'Buy' rating with the new target price of Rs.1,280 (earlier Rs.1,140) valuing it at two times price/adjusted book value FY26E.
