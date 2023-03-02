Axis Bank - Citi Portfolio To Turn Profitable In FY25E: Prabhudas Lilladher
Axis Bank-Citi deal concluded on March 01, 2023 for a consideration of Rs 116 billion.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Axis Bank Ltd.-Citi deal concluded on March 01, 2023 for a consideration of Rs 116 billion. While acquired asset portfolio at Rs 273 billion was largely intact (post deal announcement in March 2022), deposits saw a rundown of Rs 102 billion to Rs 399 billion.
Hence the deal value saw Rs 7.2 billion reduction. Capital consumption was lower at 177 bps than expected 230 bps, hence Axis Bank’s common equity tier-I ratio would be higher at ~14% by Q4 FY23 (estimate ~13%) providing cushion for future growth.
Although a less than equal 15% loan compound annual growth rate (our estimates) could be self-funded, growing at 20% entail a capital raise.
Immediate benefits of acquisition include addition of superior quality constant currency portfolio (Rs 89 billion) coupled with current account and savings account boost of 150 bps.
We expect this business to turn profitable by H2 FY25E given-
post-tax integration costs of Rs 15 billion and
opex optimisation would happen only post integration.
