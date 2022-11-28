Axis Bank - Balance Sheet Is In A Reasonably Strong Position, Retail TD Mobilisation Lagging: Systematix
Bank sees robust credit growth momentum in SME, small business banking, mid-corporate, and select retail segments.
Systematix Research Report
In the Axis Bank Ltd.’s analysts’ meeting, the bank demonstrated its various initiatives and progresses across verticals on asset and liability fronts and their impacts on operational and financial fronts.
Axis Bank management has shown its aspiration to report consolidated return on equity of 18% (as compared to 18.9% in Q2 FY23) with a margin in the range of 370-380 basis points and a cost-asset ratio at 200 bps, 25 bps lower than Q2 FY23.
The following factors-
Citi asset and liability acquisition,
strong momentum gains in savings account deposit acquisition,
robust credit growth momentum in small and medium enterprise, small business banking, mid-corporate, and select retail segments, and
emphasis on Bharat Banking would collectively aid core profitability.
We estimate Axis Bank would report return on average asset in a range of 167 bps – 175 bps and return on average equity of ~16.5% in FY23 and FY24.
