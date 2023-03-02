Axis Bank Acquires Citi India’s Consumer Business; Synergies To Accrue From CY24: Motilal Oswal

Axis Bank Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Citibank India's consumer banking business for a cash consideration of ~Rs 116 billion. The deal includes the credit card, wealth and retail banking operations of both Citibank India and Citicorp Finance.

It has acquired loans/deposits worth Rs 273 billion/Rs 399 billion, including the credit card book of Rs 86 billion. Axis Bank’s credit card book has increased by 42% to Rs 292 billion. Wealth management assets under management has risen ~33% to Rs 3.8 trillion, making it the third largest player by combined AUM.

Axis Bank has added ~2.4 million unique customers, complemented by Citibank's affluent customer segment, and gained access to 21 branches and 459 ATMs. It has retained 3,200 Citibank employees.

While the overall synergies in terms of cost savings will start to accrue from CY24, the bank will take a one-time hit in its Q4 FY23 profit and loss related to-

charge-off of Goodwill and other intangibles, policy harmonisation cost, and implementation expenses.

Thus, the common equity tier I ratio is likely to moderate by ~177 basis points to ~13.8%.

In the long term, the deal’s success would depend on how well Axis Bank is able to cross sell its entire bouquet of banking products to Citi customers and gain from Citi’s well recognised digital and operation processes.