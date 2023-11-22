Aviation Sector Update - Demand Strong; IndiGo Loses Market Share In October 2023: Motilal Oswal
IndiGo’s market share surged to over 60%, following the collapse of GoFirst in May ’23.
Motilal Oswal Report
In October ’23, Domestic air passenger growth increased 11% YoY to 12.6 million (growth of ~3% MoM). This strong growth trend continued in October ’23 with domestic air travel numbers consistently surpassing pre-Covid levels. Notably, Air India and SpiceJet witnessed strong MoM passenger growth, while other carriers saw a marginal uptick in the number of passengers served during the month.
However, Passenger Load Factor decreased MoM for various airlines, except for Air India and Air Asia. However, the average domestic on time performance was the same MoM at 81.7%. OTP increased for airlines and the domestic average was at 77.8% in October ’23. Cancellation rate also came down in the month to 0.19%, the lowest in six months.
IndiGo’s market share surged to over 60%, following the collapse of GoFirst in May ’23. However, in October ’23, it experienced a dip in market share for the first time in nearly a year. In Q2, IndiGo had around mid-40s grounded aircraft, and anticipates an additional 35 aircraft being grounded from Q4 FY24 due to recalls by P&W, attributed to various issues, including concerns related to powder metal.
