Avalon Technologies Q2 Results Review - U.S. Business Continues To Drag Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Lower margins due to adverse operating leverage.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We believe there are two key growth drivers for Avalon Technologies Ltd. :
an increase in the mix of box build through new orders or increasing the wallet share from existing customers; and
order flows from high-growth/high-margin industries such as Clean Energy and Aerospace.
However, the ongoing slowdown in the U.S. business will have a short-term impact on Avalon’s revenue and profitability.
We estimate Avalon to deliver a compound annual growth rate of 22%/25%/42% in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax over FY23-26 on the back of strong order inflows.
Avalon considering the Q2 FY24 performance and a slowdown in the U.S. business resulting in adverse operating leverage, we reduce our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25/FY26 by 9%/8%/6%.
We retain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 (30 times FY26E earning per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.