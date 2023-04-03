Avalon Technologies IPO - Integrated EMS Player With Diverse Capabilities: ICICI Direct
The initial public offering of Avalon Technologies to open on April 3 and close on April 6.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct's IPO Report
Avalon Technologies Ltd. is an integrated electronic manufacturing services company with end-to-end operations in delivering box build solutions.
The company’s capabilities include:
printed circuit board design and assembly,
cable assembly and wire harnesses,
sheet metal fabrication and machining,
magnetics,
injection moulded plastics and
end-to-end box build of electronic systems.
Avalon’s products find usage in sectors like clean energy, mobility, industrials, communication, medical and others. Consolidated revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate of ~14% over FY20-22.
Key triggers/highlights:
India’s EMS industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 32.3% from Rs 1,469 billion in FY22 to Rs 4,502 billion in FY26. The EMS market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from $91 billion in CY21 to $114 billion in CY26.
Vertically integrated business model to help gain wallet share of customers and enhance market share.
Manufacturing facilities in the U.S. give a competitive edge.
Caters to high growth industry verticals such as clean energy.
Avalon has long standing relations with its customers.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.