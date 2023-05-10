Avadh Sugar Q4 Results Review - Lower Gross Recovery A Drag On Margins: ICICI Direct

Avadh Sugar and Energy Ltd. reported strong results with 64.5% growth in Ebitda.

Sales was up11.5% to Rs 846.2 crore led by 16.2% growth in distillery sales. Ebitda grew 64.5% to Rs 139.7 crore with Ebitda margin of 16.5%.

Consequently the company posted net profit of Rs 79.1 crore, growth of 54%.

Key triggers for future price performance: