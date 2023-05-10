Avadh Sugar Q4 Results Review - Lower Gross Recovery A Drag On Margins: ICICI Direct
Avadh Sugar is not undertaking any major distillery capacity addition in the medium term which hinders long term growth visibility
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Avadh Sugar and Energy Ltd. reported strong results with 64.5% growth in Ebitda.
Sales was up11.5% to Rs 846.2 crore led by 16.2% growth in distillery sales. Ebitda grew 64.5% to Rs 139.7 crore with Ebitda margin of 16.5%.
Consequently the company posted net profit of Rs 79.1 crore, growth of 54%.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Avadh Sugar is holding 2.5 lakh tonnes of sugar valued at Rs 32.1/kg as on March 2023. Despite a decline in recovery by ~30 basis points and increase in cost of production by Rs 1/kg in the 2022-23 season, Avadh would be able to earn Rs 2.5/kg margin in the sugar segment FY24.
Sugar inventory in the country is the lowest in the last five years. This would keep domestic sugar prices firm above Rs 36/kg.
Avadh Sugar is not undertaking any major distillery capacity addition in the medium term. This hinders long term growth visibility.
The company would be able to reduce debt by Rs 260 crore with cash flow generation in the next two years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Dhampur Sugar Q4 Results Review - Stable Sugar Recovery, Rising Sugar Prices To Aid Profit: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.