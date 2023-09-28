Automotive Tyres - Margins To Begin Wearing Out; Re-Rating Traction Limited: ICICI Securities

India’s automotive tyre space gross profit/kg improved from the Q1 FY23 lows of ~Rs 73 (in line with 10-year mean levels) to reach highs of ~Rs 95 in the past couple of quarters (above mean + 1-standard deviation at Rs 84).

Going by historical trends, the industry has hardly sustained such profitability beyond three consecutive quarters and seen a mean reversion back to below mean + 1-SD levels.

Thus, with Brent crude price appreciating ~20% over the past few months and natural rubber prices gaining ~5-7% over recent lows in July, we see mean reversion of gross profit/kg poised to play out from H2 FY24.

With replacement demand growth across key segments yet to find some grip, along with immense competitive pressure, we believe it would be tough for players in this space to sustain their elevated gross margin levels beyond Q2 FY24.