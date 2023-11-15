Automotive Axles Q2 Results Review - Ebitda Beats Estimates; Stock Fairly Valued At CMP: Axis Securities

Automotive Axles Ltd. posted strong revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax beating our estimates. Revenue at ~Rs 585 crore, up 23% YoY (+10% QoQ, 4% beat), beat the medium and heavy commercial vehicle industry production volume, which grew by 17% YoY (as per SIAM data). Ebitda at Rs 66 crore was up 31% YoY (+13% QoQ, 3% beat) on account of lower personnel costs and other expenses, partly offset by lower gross margins.

Ebitda margins stood at 11.3% versus 10.6% in Q2 FY23 (11% in Q1 FY24, our estimate was 11.5%). PAT stood at Rs 45 crore, up 50% YoY (+19% QoQ, 15% beat), largely following the Ebitda; along with higher non-operating income and lower depreciation and amortisation expense.