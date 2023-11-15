Automotive Axles Q2 Results Review - Ebitda Beats Estimates; Stock Fairly Valued At CMP: Axis Securities
Axis Securities Report
Automotive Axles Ltd. posted strong revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax beating our estimates. Revenue at ~Rs 585 crore, up 23% YoY (+10% QoQ, 4% beat), beat the medium and heavy commercial vehicle industry production volume, which grew by 17% YoY (as per SIAM data). Ebitda at Rs 66 crore was up 31% YoY (+13% QoQ, 3% beat) on account of lower personnel costs and other expenses, partly offset by lower gross margins.
Ebitda margins stood at 11.3% versus 10.6% in Q2 FY23 (11% in Q1 FY24, our estimate was 11.5%). PAT stood at Rs 45 crore, up 50% YoY (+19% QoQ, 15% beat), largely following the Ebitda; along with higher non-operating income and lower depreciation and amortisation expense.
Outlook:
Automotive Axles remain well-positioned to benefit from a longish commercial vehicle upcycle. However, post the strong growth of the CV segment in FY23, the growth rate is likely to moderate in FY24 owing to the high base.
Furthermore, enhancement in market penetration, new revenue sources through defence/new segments, export market, and cost management will be critical for sustained outperformance. We forecast an Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 9%/10% over FY23-26E.
Valuation and recommendation:
We value the stock at 17 times December 2025 EPS (earlier 17 times June 2025 EPS) to arrive at our target price of Rs 2,400/share, which implies an upside of 2% from the current market price.
As a result, with limited upside potential from the current levels, we downgrade the stock from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
Inflation risks and interest rate hikes could impact medium and heavy commercial vehicle volume uptake by fleet operators.
Macroeconomic headwinds.
