Automobiles - Urban-Led Recovery Till Now; Profitability Remains Suboptimal: ICICI Securities

Post outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 by ~20% in H1 CY22, India auto index (BSE Auto) remained largely stagnant in past five months, due to weak demand from rural and export markets along with below-par profitability.

Nov-22 (non festive month) retail sales data shows passenger vehicle/two-wheeler volumes being higher than mean Q2 FY23 retails by ~10%/~70%, with two-wheeler retail numbers even in the first week of Dec-22 being ~30% higher than July-Aug 2022 levels.

Even adjusting for the three-week delay in festive vehicle registrations trickling down till mid-Nov-22, the continuity of strong retails currently signifies improving rural demand.

Gross margin, and subsequently Ebitdam, for the auto original equipment manufacturer space remained subdued albeit on the same scale as in past cycles, due to the lag effect of elevated input commodity price contracts.