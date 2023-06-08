Automobiles Sector Outlook And Top Idea Picks By Axis Securities

In FY23, passenger vehicle/two-wheeler/commercial vehicle segments grew by 27%/17%/34% YoY led by healthy demand and the low base of the previous year. Demand momentum is expected to continue but at a slower growth rate in FY24 due to higher base of FY23.

We expected Ebitda margins to remain stable or even improve going forward. This will be led by a richer product mix, higher realisation, and positive operating leverage. Raw material input costs have remained largely benign over the last few months. Spot Steel hot rolled coil prices over the last three months are down 5% and 17% in India and China. Spot London Metal Exchange Zinc, Copper, and Aluminium are down by 22%, 5% and 6% respectively while Platinum and Palladium are up by 12% and 2% over the same period.