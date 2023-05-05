Automobiles Sector Check - Strong Recovery In CVs; M&HCV Tonnage Cross FY19 Peak: Motilal Oswal
Ashok Leyland recovers lost market share; M&M recovers share in light commercial vehicle.
Motilal Oswal Report
We analysed the data for the domestic commercial vehicle industry to understand the emerging trends in both light commercial vehicle and medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments.
A strong recovery was seen across both the categories for commercial vehicles. While M&HCVs wholesale volumes improved 43% YoY, LCVs grew 27% YoY. M&HCV goods tonnage grew 54%YoY to 10.1 million tonnes and is 15% higher than FY19 peak tonnage.
In the M&HCV market, Ashok Leyland Ltd. experienced a significant recovery by gaining 470 basis points to reach 31.8% market share. On the other hand, Tata Motors Ltd.'s market share declined 590 bp to 47.5%.
VE Commercial Vehicles gained 90 bp to 17.2%, largely due to gains in buses. Mahindra and Mahindra regained market leadership in the LCV category with a 40% market share (up 390 bp YoY), gaining market share from Tata Motors at 36% (down 380 bp YoY).
