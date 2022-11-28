Automobiles Sector Check - Six Trends Stemming From Q2; Signs Of Rural Upturn Visible: Motilal Oswal
Further easing of supply chain constraints and commodity cost reduction will drive working capital release.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Our analysis of the Q2 FY23 performance and management commentaries of automotive companies predominantly indicates the emergence of six key trends. Among these trends, the signs of rural recovery coupled with accelerating original equipment manufacturer capex are highly encouraging.
Further, easing of supply chain constraints and commodity cost reduction will drive working capital release.
While exports moderation has gathered momentum in Q2 FY23, there has been a divergence in management commentaries on demand, surging order books in developed markets and macro headwinds.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.