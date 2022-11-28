Automobiles Sector Check - Six Trends Stemming From Q2; Signs Of Rural Upturn Visible: Motilal Oswal

Our analysis of the Q2 FY23 performance and management commentaries of automotive companies predominantly indicates the emergence of six key trends. Among these trends, the signs of rural recovery coupled with accelerating original equipment manufacturer capex are highly encouraging.

Further, easing of supply chain constraints and commodity cost reduction will drive working capital release.

While exports moderation has gathered momentum in Q2 FY23, there has been a divergence in management commentaries on demand, surging order books in developed markets and macro headwinds.