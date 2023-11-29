Automobiles Sector Check - Post-Festival Demand Momentum Sustains For Two-Wheelers: Motilal Oswal

Our interactions with leading channel partners indicate that the festive season ended on a strong note with 15-20% YoY growth for two-wheelers and SUVs. While growth tends to slow down post-festival season, two-wheeler demand is still better as we expect 5-7% YoY growth in the second half of the month.

Demand has improved in almost all the regions and dealers expect the momentum to continue, especially in the northern belts, as demand is further supported by the wedding season.

For PVs, festive period growth was largely underpinned by healthy SUV demand and 25-30% higher discounts YoY for lower-end models. However, volume growth remained flattish after the festive period due to continued weakness in the entry-level portfolio.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle retails are expected to decline 4-6% YoY during the month. Our interactions with channel partners suggest that demand momentum remains positive across most of the underlying businesses, while anticipation of an increase in freight rates in January 2024 should further boost demand. In tractors, we expect retails to decline 20-22% YoY as the benefits of government-led subsidies are reducing coupled with a slowdown in overall demand.

We estimate dispatches for two-wheelers/three-wheelers/PV/commercial vehicle/tractors to grow 35%/ 29%/15%/14%/11% YoY during Nov-23.