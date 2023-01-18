Automobiles Sector Check - Demand Continues To Grow In December, Exports On Weak Footing: CareEdge

The domestic automobile sales volumes grew by 8.5% YoY in December 2022 backed by discounts from original equipment manufacturers to clear their year-end stocks and continued healthy demand due to the wedding season. However, on a sequential basis, the domestic sales volume declined by 14% in December 2022.

The rural demand remains subdued amid the high food inflation and increased finance cost of vehicles.

Exports declined by 21% on a YoY basis in December 2022 due to ongoing global headwinds. The evolving geopolitical situation, heightened inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary fears remain a concern for the export market going forward. Exports are likely to fall by 12-15% in FY23.