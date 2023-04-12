Automobiles Q4 Results Preview - Passenger, Commercial Vehicle Show Strong Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher

In Q4 FY23, auto industry witnessed marginal improvement in overall volumes (YoY) led by growth across categories, except two-wheelers which was weak due to 41% decline in exports market. Domestic passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheeler, commercial vehicles and tractors grew by ~10%, 18%, 90%, 9% and 19% respectively.

For our original equipment manufacturer coverage universe, we expect-

aggregate revenue growth of up 14% QoQ (including Jaguar Land Rover; up 8% excluding JLR) owing to higher average selling price due to price hike, mix and flattish volumes and Ebitda margin expansion of ~50 bps QoQ (including JLR) led by gross margin expansion, richer product mix, operating leverage and consistent price hikes, however, the pace of margin improvement has slowed.

We see the trend of premiumisation continuing in PV segment albeit at slower rate and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. aggressively participating, which could help it grow faster than the industry and derive benefits of operating leverage and superior mix.

In two-wheelers, Eicher Motors Ltd. and TVS Motor Company Ltd. will fare better than others led by premium bikes/scooters and new launches.