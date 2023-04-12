Automobiles Q4 Results Preview - Passenger, Commercial Vehicle Show Strong Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher
Domestic sees recovery QoQ; exports continue to decline across segment.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
In Q4 FY23, auto industry witnessed marginal improvement in overall volumes (YoY) led by growth across categories, except two-wheelers which was weak due to 41% decline in exports market. Domestic passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheeler, commercial vehicles and tractors grew by ~10%, 18%, 90%, 9% and 19% respectively.
For our original equipment manufacturer coverage universe, we expect-
aggregate revenue growth of up 14% QoQ (including Jaguar Land Rover; up 8% excluding JLR) owing to higher average selling price due to price hike, mix and flattish volumes and
Ebitda margin expansion of ~50 bps QoQ (including JLR) led by gross margin expansion, richer product mix, operating leverage and consistent price hikes, however, the pace of margin improvement has slowed.
We see the trend of premiumisation continuing in PV segment albeit at slower rate and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. aggressively participating, which could help it grow faster than the industry and derive benefits of operating leverage and superior mix.
In two-wheelers, Eicher Motors Ltd. and TVS Motor Company Ltd. will fare better than others led by premium bikes/scooters and new launches.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Automobiles Q4 Results Preview - Signs Of Growth Moderation Visible In Some Segments: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.