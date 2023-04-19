Automobiles Q4 Results Preview - Growth Rates Set To Normalise: HDFC Securities
The auto sector has underperformed the Nifty Index over the last 6 months due to concerns over rising inflationary pressures.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Two-wheelers continued their weak trend even for Q4 with two-wheeler industry production declining by 5% QoQ in Q4.
While domestic two-wheeler sales declined 7% QoQ, two-wheeler exports further declined by 17% QoQ in Q4. On the other hand, while passenger vehicle production was up 12% QoQ, commercial vehicle industry production was up 23% on a QoQ basis in Q4.
PV production in the quarter was limited by supply constraints, especially in the higher-end segments. Also, the strong CV growth in Q4 is likely to be driven by pre-buy ahead of BS-VI-phase II implementation.
The tractor industry has ended FY23 at a new high having grown 12% YoY and by 19% for Q4.
