Automobiles Q3 Results Preview - Post-Festive Demand Scenario Weak For Two-Wheelers, PVs: Prabhudas Lilladher
We believe that premiumisation trend will continue to play out across segments.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
In Q3 FY23, auto industry witnessed overall volume decline (YoY) owing to weak demand situation post festive season and inventory correction across dealerships; however, the decline was steeper for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles (down 14% and down 9%; commercial vehicles declined 3%).
For our original equipment manufacturer coverage universe, we expect-aggregate revenue decline of 1% QoQ (including Jaguar Land Rover; -4% excluding JLR) owing to weak volumes and inventory correction and
Ebitda margin expansion of ~70 bps QoQ led by gross margin expansion (all OEMs), richer product mix and consistent price hikes.
We believe that premiumisation trend will continue to play out across segments: In PVs, OEMs with focus on sports utility vehicles (Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd.) will continue to do well.
