Automobiles - Inventory Build-Up In Passenger Vehicles Continues In September: ICICI Securities
Two-wheelers add inventory just before festive season.
ICICI Securities Report
As per our channel checks and analysis of wholesale versus retail data of vehicles sold, passenger vehicle players continued to add on to systemic inventory levels in September 2023, too, after having added since the beginning of FY24 itself.
We believe this trend would continue till October 2023, post which inventory unwinding exercise would start, taking wholesale figures down from the current levels.
For Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., inventory addition is mainly driven by sub-Rs 800,000 models like Celerio, S-Presso, Alto as against strong demand for NEXA models.
After having managed the inventory much better, two wheeler players piled on inventory aggressively in September 2023 and we expect that to persist in October 2023 as well.
Robust inventory management continued for medium and heavy commercial vehicle leaders Tata Motors Ltd./Ashok Leyland Ltd., with year-to-date retails and wholesales being largely similar.
