Automobiles - Demand Momentum Sustains After The Festive Season: Motilal Oswal

Our interaction with leading industry channel partners indicates a positive demand sentiment after the festive season. Retail demand for two-wheelers was reasonable in November 2022. However, wholesale growth remains relatively lower due to the de-stocking after the festive season and Diwali falling in Nov-21.

Passenger vehicle demand remained largely unaffected for the premium segment and muted for lower-end vehicles.

The rise in interest rates has influenced overall commercial vehicle demand, with flattish retail sales month-on-month. However, the overall demand sentiment appears positive as fleet utilisation is still over 75%.

In tractors, the sales momentum seems normal after the festive season as volumes grew 3-5% YoY in North and Central India, while it was largely flat YoY in the South.

In October 2022, wholesale volumes are estimated to grow by 5%/4%/5%/26%/28% YoY for two-wheelers/CVs/tractors/PVs/three-wheelers.