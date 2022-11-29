Automobiles - Demand Momentum Sustains After The Festive Season: Motilal Oswal
Our interaction with leading industry channel partners indicates a positive demand sentiment after the festive season.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Our interaction with leading industry channel partners indicates a positive demand sentiment after the festive season. Retail demand for two-wheelers was reasonable in November 2022. However, wholesale growth remains relatively lower due to the de-stocking after the festive season and Diwali falling in Nov-21.
Passenger vehicle demand remained largely unaffected for the premium segment and muted for lower-end vehicles.
The rise in interest rates has influenced overall commercial vehicle demand, with flattish retail sales month-on-month. However, the overall demand sentiment appears positive as fleet utilisation is still over 75%.
In tractors, the sales momentum seems normal after the festive season as volumes grew 3-5% YoY in North and Central India, while it was largely flat YoY in the South.
In October 2022, wholesale volumes are estimated to grow by 5%/4%/5%/26%/28% YoY for two-wheelers/CVs/tractors/PVs/three-wheelers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.