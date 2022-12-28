Automobile Channel Check - Discounts Making A Comeback In Passenger Vehicles: Nirmal Bang

We interacted with various channel partners across passenger vehicle/commercial vehicle/two-wheeler/tractor segments to review retail demand, discounts, supplies, stock levels and any distinguishing trends in retails.

We interacted with various dealers in key regions of Central, Northern and Western India. Our interactions with dealers indicate mix trends across segments.

The retails are expected to remain strong for PVs, driven by the high order backlog, but the yearend discounts are back for some slow moving models to clear up the inventory.

We also note that the waiting periods are declining with supply chain issues getting resolved to a large extent and our interactions indicate 8-10% YoY growth in retails for PVs. However, two-wheeler demand still continues to be affected by a delayed recovery in the rural markets and it is expected to decline by mid single digit.

In CVs, demand remains robust for both cargo as well as passenger segments. Furthermore, freight availability also remains good, thus driving retail volume growth of 12-14%.

Tractor sales are also witnessing strong mid single digit growth in retails during December.