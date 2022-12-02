Auto Wholesales - Inventory Destocking Continues In November: ICICI Securities
Though strong retails suggest improving rural demand, inventory destocking impacted wholesales of mass-market two-wheelers.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Wholesales in the two-wheeler segment continued to witness inventory destocking amid strong retail demand while passenger vehicle segment retails were largely in line with wholesales.
Though strong retails suggest improving rural demand, inventory destocking impacted wholesales of mass-market two-wheelers.
Additionally, chip shortage continued to hurt the scale of production of premium two-wheelers, thus resulting in November 2022 wholesale numbers being down month-on-month further for all.
Though tractor retails were up 35% month-on-month, wholesale numbers declined as they peaked out in the agricultural pre-harvest months.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicles volumes remained range-bound at levels similar to H1 FY23 and in line with retails.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.