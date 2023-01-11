Auto Sector Q3 Results Preview - Margin Recovery Likely, Challenges Lined Up Ahead: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY23, we expect auto original equipment manufacturers under our coverage to report revenue de-growth of 6% QoQ and Ebitda to marginally decline by 1.5% QoQ.

On the positive side, their Ebitda margins are expected to improve by ~50 basis points QoQ. The revenue de-growth QoQ would be mainly led by a double-digit decline in wholesale volumes of passenger vehicles due to lower demand for entry-level vehicles (Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. higher discounts); double-digit volume decline in two-wheelers (other than Royal Enfield) due to poor demand in entry-level motorcycles; and lower exports due to poor macro-economic conditions (unavailability of U.S. dollar in African region).

This will be partially offset by-