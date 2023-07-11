Auto Sector Outlook - Rising Two-Wheeler Premiumisation To Drive Comprehensive Growth: ICICI Securities
With launch of HD X440, Speed 400 by Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, we expect the domestic premium biking space to get further boosted
ICICI Securities Report
In the past week highlighted by launch of Harley Davidson X 440 and Triumph Speed 400, with an average on-road price of ~Rs 2.8 lakh, Eicher Motors Ltd. has corrected by 12% and is trading at ~20 times FY25E earnings.
We believe, the steep reaction was unwarranted as the premium two-wheeler market in India itself would expand with rising alternatives. In past four years, as per our calculation, total cost of ownership of Classic 350 saw ~7% compound annual growth rate, higher than the disposable income growth during this period, impacting affordability of customers.
Alongside, brand Royal Enfield domestic volumes declined at 1.5% CAGR in FY19-FY23 versus domestic two-wheelers witnessed a negative ~5% CAGR.
This took the 250cc+ motorcycle model mix to ~8% in FY23 versus 6% in FY19.
For FY24E-FY26E, we do not see any major total cost of ownership inflationary catalyst, thus pushing the premium motor cycle mix to ~9.5%, resulting in ~14% volume CAGR in FY23-FY26E.
We believe, even after Royal Enfield volume CAGR of ~9% in FY23-FY26E, the domestic 250cc+ motor cycle market excluding Royal Enfield would likely be ~20,000 units a month by FY26 – enough, we believe, to absorb the new global brands coming in.
For Royal Enfield portfolio, hardly ~10% of domestic retails comes from Rs 2.6 lakh plus on-road models. Thus, with promotional pricing of the launched models to go away after retailing a pre-specified number of units (~10,000 units for Speed 400), the price gap with Royal Enfield would only expand further.
