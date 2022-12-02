Auto Sector - Mixed Performance In Oct With Strong PVs, CVs, But Subdued Two-Wheelers: Reliance Securities

Overall auto sale delivered mixed performance within auto segments, supported by strong urban sales but slower rural recovery. Moreover, success of new launches and ease on supply constraint benefitted sales during the month.

However, two-wheelers remained subdued despite improvement. Seasonally industry declines in double digit during post festival month due to demand moderation and inventory de-stocking.

While passenger vehicle segment witnessed strong performance due to ease on chip shortage and success of new launches, commercial vehicle segment also witnessed strong performance.

However, slow rural recovery and higher inflation impacted the performance of rural-centric vehicles like two-wheelers in November 2022.

Two-wheeler segment witnessed highly subdued performance with YoY as well as month-on-month decline. On the other hand, three-wheeler segments recorded healthy double-digit growth.