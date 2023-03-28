Auto Sector - Medium, Heavy Commercial Vehicle Likely To Outperform Despite Multiple Challenges: Motilal Oswal

Our interaction with leading channel partners indicates some moderation in demand due to erratic rainfall during the month, especially in key Northern and central regions and lower enquiries during the ongoing festive season.

Despite this, retails for both medium and heavy commercial vehicle and two-wheelers are expected to grow while passenger vehicle volume growth is expected to remain flattish.

We note that most of the original equipment manufacturers have already announced price hikes for their OBD-2 norm-compliant vehicles, with commercial vehicles leading the pack (up to 5% hike).

We expect two-wheeler retails to grow 4-6% YoY in March 2023, with enquiry levels during festivals (Gudi Padwa and Ugadi) varying greatly among states.

On the other hand, PV retail growth is expected to remain flattish (0-2% YoY). We note that Fronx and Jimny have received bookings of over 40,000 units so far.

Demand momentum for MHCVs remain robust resulting in retail growth of 10-12% YoY while light commercial vehicle volumes are expected to decline 8-10% YoY led by weak momentum in rural.

For tractors, we expect retails to decline 3- 5% YoY, largely due to the impact of unseasonal rains and low yields for key crops such as onion. In March 2023, overall wholesale volumes for PV/CV/tractor/three-wheelers are estimated to grow by 1%/ 1.5%/1%/8% YoY, while two-wheelers are likely to decline 4% YoY.