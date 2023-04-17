Auto Sector Check — Rural Two-Wheelers On Revival Mode; Passenger Vehicle Demand Steady: ICICI Securities
Within the state of Bihar, two-wheeler retails in FY23 were down ~24% YoY in the rural market while the urban market grew ~10%.
ICICI Securities Report
We recently interacted with a large Bihar-based Maruti and Honda two-wheeler dealer, to get a ground-level understanding of both urban and rural markets. Key takeaways:
the dealer is expecting FY24 passenger and two-wheeler growth at 8-10% and ~12- 15% respectively;
rising loan to value and rising financing penetration for both passenger and two-wheelers has helped the urban premiumisation theme, which is structural in nature;
limited liquidity in the rural markets resulted in weak two-wheeler demand as consumers found it tough to arrange for the rising need for down-payments;
e-two-wheeler acceptance in both urban and rural markets is spreading through word of mouth and consumers are happy spending extra for it in return of the total cost of ownership benefits;
demand for good e-two-wheelers like iQube is very strong and the market can absorb four-five times the current supply levels with rising production. Even after FAME-2 subsidy goes away, the dealer believes demand would only rise with increasing localisation keeping cost inflation limited;
Honda Shine 100cc is likely to enter the market in coming months and would be priced in-between HF Deluxe and Splendor, and positioned to tap both entry- and executive-segment bike market;
PV inventory levels are currently sub-par at 15-20 days and the dealer expects it to reach ~30 days by the pre-festive season. Discounts are largely stable.
