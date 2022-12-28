Auto Sector Check- Demand For Passenger/Commercial Vehicle Better, While Two-Wheeler Turns Weak: Motilal Oswal
Our interaction with leading industry channel partners indicates positive demand sentiments for PV, CVS and tractors.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Our interaction with leading industry channel partners indicates positive demand sentiments for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and tractors. However, after two to three months of healthy recovery, two-wheeler demand has again turned weak in Dec-22.
PV demand has largely remained unaffected as order backlog across original equipment manufacturers have sustained. However, we noted a sharp increase in discount schemes/benefits (three-four years high) of up to Rs 65-75,000/unit across OEMs, but largely for lower end models.
CV sentiments have again started to improve, led by improved fleet utilisation levels at 78-80%, increase in freight rates by 1.5-2%, and high discounts.
In tractors, while agri sentiments have been positive, its benefits will not get reflected in Dec-22 wholesale due to lower scope of inventory push across OEMs and the beginning of an inauspicious season (Kharmas). Despite this, we expect 6-8% YoY growth in tractor retail during the month.
In Dec-22, wholesale volumes are estimated to grow 8%/14% YoY for PVs/tractors, while it is expected to decline 7%/4%/2% for two-wheeler/CV/three-wheelers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.