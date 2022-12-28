Auto Sector Check- Demand For Passenger/Commercial Vehicle Better, While Two-Wheeler Turns Weak: Motilal Oswal

Our interaction with leading industry channel partners indicates positive demand sentiments for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and tractors. However, after two to three months of healthy recovery, two-wheeler demand has again turned weak in Dec-22.

PV demand has largely remained unaffected as order backlog across original equipment manufacturers have sustained. However, we noted a sharp increase in discount schemes/benefits (three-four years high) of up to Rs 65-75,000/unit across OEMs, but largely for lower end models.

CV sentiments have again started to improve, led by improved fleet utilisation levels at 78-80%, increase in freight rates by 1.5-2%, and high discounts.

In tractors, while agri sentiments have been positive, its benefits will not get reflected in Dec-22 wholesale due to lower scope of inventory push across OEMs and the beginning of an inauspicious season (Kharmas). Despite this, we expect 6-8% YoY growth in tractor retail during the month.

In Dec-22, wholesale volumes are estimated to grow 8%/14% YoY for PVs/tractors, while it is expected to decline 7%/4%/2% for two-wheeler/CV/three-wheelers.