Auto Sales In November 2023 - Volume Declines Sequentially Due To Seasonality: Nirmal Bang

Sales of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors grew YoY.
Sales of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors grew YoY. But, on month-on-month basis, volume declined post festive season.
Two-wheeler sales grew by 27% YoY but declined by 14.5% month-on-month. Two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers recorded double-digit YoY growth, but volume declined on month-on-month basis.
Tractor sales grew by 5% YoY but declined by 37% month-on-month.
EV retail sales grew by 2% YoY but declined by 11% month-on-month.
