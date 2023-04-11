Auto Q4 Preview - Improved Product Mix, Moderation In Input Costs To Drive Margin Growth: Axis Securities

In Q4 FY23, auto original equipment manufacturers revenue is expected to grow by 8% QoQ led by double-digit growth in commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle segment but partially offset by lower growth in the two-wheelers (led by lower exports) and tractors.

Total vehicle sales of Ashok Leyland Ltd. grew by 26% QoQ driven by infra push, replacement demand, and pre-buying ahead of the OBD phase II norms. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s total vehicle sales increased by 11% QoQ which was led by higher sales of the SUV segment (up 38%/10% YoY/QoQ).

In the two-wheeler segment, QoQ revenue growth is expected to remain flat for TVS Motor Company Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd. (Royal Enfield) led by de-growth of 1.3% each in sales volumes. Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s revenue is expected to fall by 10% QoQ on account of lower sales volumes (down 13% QoQ) due to weaker exports.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is the only standout in the two-wheeler space with revenue expected to grow by 5%, led by slightly higher sales (up 3% QoQ). In tractors, Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s revenue is expected to fall by 4% QoQ due to lower tractor sales QoQ (down 12% QoQ).

For auto ancillaries under our coverage, we estimate 7% QoQ revenue growth on account of double-digit domestic growth in CV and PV volumes (being only partially offset by a decline in two-wheeler export volumes).