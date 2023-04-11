Auto Q4 Preview - Improved Product Mix, Moderation In Input Costs To Drive Margin Growth: Axis Securities
We expect both auto OEMs and ancillary companies to witness slight improvement in gross margins in Q4 FY23.
Axis Securities Report
In Q4 FY23, auto original equipment manufacturers revenue is expected to grow by 8% QoQ led by double-digit growth in commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle segment but partially offset by lower growth in the two-wheelers (led by lower exports) and tractors.
Total vehicle sales of Ashok Leyland Ltd. grew by 26% QoQ driven by infra push, replacement demand, and pre-buying ahead of the OBD phase II norms. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s total vehicle sales increased by 11% QoQ which was led by higher sales of the SUV segment (up 38%/10% YoY/QoQ).
In the two-wheeler segment, QoQ revenue growth is expected to remain flat for TVS Motor Company Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd. (Royal Enfield) led by de-growth of 1.3% each in sales volumes. Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s revenue is expected to fall by 10% QoQ on account of lower sales volumes (down 13% QoQ) due to weaker exports.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is the only standout in the two-wheeler space with revenue expected to grow by 5%, led by slightly higher sales (up 3% QoQ). In tractors, Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s revenue is expected to fall by 4% QoQ due to lower tractor sales QoQ (down 12% QoQ).
For auto ancillaries under our coverage, we estimate 7% QoQ revenue growth on account of double-digit domestic growth in CV and PV volumes (being only partially offset by a decline in two-wheeler export volumes).
