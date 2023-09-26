Auto OEM Monthly Preview- Sluggish Retail Demand Across Segment In September: Dolat Capital
Auto wholesale are expected to be muted across segment except PV due to weak retail sales, heavy rainfall in several states etc.
Dolat Capital Report
Auto wholesale numbers are expected to be muted in September 2023 across segment (two-wheeler, commercial vehicle and tractor) except passenger vehicle due to weak retail sales, heavy rainfall in several states and high inflation along with interest rate (restricting dealers to hold high inventory).
Rural market is still a worry and people are deferring their purchases due to high inflation.
Although domestic demand for two wheeler is weak, dispatches to be supported by month-on-month recovery in export volume and inventory built up for festive season.
Our view-
Passenger vehicle dispatches remained strong in Q2; however, increasing inventory and discounts would be key concern for H2 FY24.
Domestic two wheeler business is still in a weaker zone, recovery in export to be key to watch. In commercial vehicle, after a strong growth in FY23, growth rate to moderate at 5-7% YoY in FY24. Recovery in metal prices could put pressure on H2 FY24 earnings.
Our top picks-
Large caps- Tata Motors Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Small and mid-cap – Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Sandhar Technologies Ltd., MM Forgings Ltd. and Steel Strips Ltd.
