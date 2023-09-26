Auto OEM Monthly Preview- Sluggish Retail Demand Across Segment In September: Dolat Capital

Auto wholesale numbers are expected to be muted in September 2023 across segment (two-wheeler, commercial vehicle and tractor) except passenger vehicle due to weak retail sales, heavy rainfall in several states and high inflation along with interest rate (restricting dealers to hold high inventory).

Rural market is still a worry and people are deferring their purchases due to high inflation.

Although domestic demand for two wheeler is weak, dispatches to be supported by month-on-month recovery in export volume and inventory built up for festive season.