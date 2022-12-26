Auto OEM Monthly Preview – Muted Dispatches, Chip Shortage Hurt Four-Wheelers Production: Dolat Capital

The month of December started on a strong note, retail sales improved driven by year-end discounts (especially four-wheelers/commercial vehicles) and marriage season demand.

However the second half of Dec witnessed slowed down as-

customers are deferring their purchases and waiting for refreshed 2023 models, and an inauspicious period starting in mid-Dec.

Wholesale numbers for Dec-22 are expected to be muted led by inventory destocking and production constraint (especially four-wheelers) due to semiconductor shortage issue and maintenance shutdown of plants.

In passenger vehicles although waiting period is strong, production is constrained by chip shortage issues led by Covid spread in China and maintenance shutdown of plants by original equipment manufacturers.

Our channel checks suggest production challenges to continue in coming months due to spreading Covid in China.