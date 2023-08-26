Auto Financiers Running On Borrowed Time: Nirmal Bang

Over the past 15 months, the Reserve Bank of India has hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5% and a large part of it has been passed on by banks in the form of marginal cost of funds based lending rate hikes. Most large non-banking financial companies migrated to bank loans on account of hardening bond yields. However, with an increase in MCLR rates as well, NBFCs are reducing dependence on term loans from banks to curb the increase in their cost of funds. We have identified two key trends emerging from the borrowing profile of auto financiers – 1. Lower/stable share of term loans/market borrowings in the mix and 2. Increased use of securitisation as an alternative.