Auto Financiers Running On Borrowed Time: Nirmal Bang
Q1 FY24 management commentary suggests that the cost of borrowing for auto financiers has peaked at the current level.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Over the past 15 months, the Reserve Bank of India has hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5% and a large part of it has been passed on by banks in the form of marginal cost of funds based lending rate hikes. Most large non-banking financial companies migrated to bank loans on account of hardening bond yields. However, with an increase in MCLR rates as well, NBFCs are reducing dependence on term loans from banks to curb the increase in their cost of funds. We have identified two key trends emerging from the borrowing profile of auto financiers – 1. Lower/stable share of term loans/market borrowings in the mix and 2. Increased use of securitisation as an alternative.
Q1 FY24 management commentary suggests that the cost of borrowing for auto financiers has peaked at the current level and is not expected to rise significantly. In our view, the CoF could rise further in Q2 FY24/Q3 FY24 due to the lag in transmission of policy rates for term loans and higher cost of refinancing for non-convertible debentures. While this could put FY24 net interest margins under pressure, our outlook remains positive backed by healthy assets under management growth and a benign credit cost environment.
We have a 'Buy' rating on Shriram Finance Ltd. and maintain an 'Accumulate' rating on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Sundaram Finance Ltd., and Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
'Buy' GAIL India, Gujarat Gas, Gujarat State Petronet As Refining Sees Mixed Trend, Says Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.