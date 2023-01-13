Auto Expo 2023 - Focus On New-Age Electric Vehicles, Alternative Fuel: Dolat Capital

We attended the 16th edition of Auto Expo, 2023 held in Greater Noida. This year it was mainly driven by clean mobility (electric vehicles and CNG vehicles) followed by a handful of ICE product launches.

Continuation with the electrification trends, there was a lot of EVs on display, especially in the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler space from incumbent original equipment manufactures and other start-ups/smaller players. In commercial vehicles, high concentration was on EVs and CNG vehicles.

Overall, we assess that a faster adoption is likely in EVs across segments two-wheeler/PVs and CVs in the next two years.