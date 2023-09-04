Auto Channel Check - Demand For Two-Wheelers Steady, Passenger, Commercial Vehicles Healthy: Yes Securities

BQPrimeResearch ReportsAuto Channel Check - Demand For Two-Wheelers Steady, Passenger, Commercial Vehicles Healthy: Yes Securities
Overall two-wheeler's retails stable month-on-month. Sharp increase in inquiries at Royal Enfield.

04 Sep 2023, 8:51 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Traffic at Western Express Highway during rainy season. Vehicles wade through the water logged road. (Source: Vivek Amare/ BQ Prime).</p></div>
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Yes Securities Report

Our interaction with leading channel partners reveals stable to mid/high-single positive retails for two-wheeler, passenger vehicle/commercial vehicle and 8-10% month-on-month decline in tractor retails.

In two-wheeler segment, demand trends show no major change, but for growing inquiries at Royal Enfield (10-15% month-on-month), a positive rub-off from its competitive launches in the premium segment.

Electric vehicle two-wheelers saw a sustained pick-up month-on-month, likely to grow 6-8% month-on-month, and normalcy expected over two-three months.

PVs had a good start to Onam; channel partners from South expect 15-20% YoY and mid-single digit growth vis-a-vis peak volumes of FY17/18 (festive to festive).

CV retails would likely show a double-digit month-on-month growth despite a lean month, thanks to a low base. Tractors retails would likely decline month-on-month due to seasonal factors; August 2023 have not seen any material farm subsidy related announcement.

Click on the attachment to read the full report: 

Yes Securites Automobile Channel Checks_Aug 23.pdf
