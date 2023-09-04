Auto Channel Check - Demand For Two-Wheelers Steady, Passenger, Commercial Vehicles Healthy: Yes Securities

Our interaction with leading channel partners reveals stable to mid/high-single positive retails for two-wheeler, passenger vehicle/commercial vehicle and 8-10% month-on-month decline in tractor retails.

In two-wheeler segment, demand trends show no major change, but for growing inquiries at Royal Enfield (10-15% month-on-month), a positive rub-off from its competitive launches in the premium segment.

Electric vehicle two-wheelers saw a sustained pick-up month-on-month, likely to grow 6-8% month-on-month, and normalcy expected over two-three months.

PVs had a good start to Onam; channel partners from South expect 15-20% YoY and mid-single digit growth vis-a-vis peak volumes of FY17/18 (festive to festive).

CV retails would likely show a double-digit month-on-month growth despite a lean month, thanks to a low base. Tractors retails would likely decline month-on-month due to seasonal factors; August 2023 have not seen any material farm subsidy related announcement.