Auto, Auto Ancillary Q4 Results Preview - Gross Margins To Plateau, Ancillary Set To Outperform: ICICI Direct

New product launches as well as technical capabilities showcased in the alternate fuel domain during Auto Expo 2023, robust wholesale volume prints for March 2023 thereby ending the year with ~20% volume growth for the industry in FY23P, resurging raw material prices from their lows, fresh price hike announced by original equipment manufacturers in response to transition to BS-VI stage-II norms (starting April 2023) and resurfaced chip supply issues were some key highlights for Q4 FY23.

Total industry volumes in Q4 FY23 are expected to grow ~5% QoQ primarily led by outperformance in the commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle space.

With majority of raw material decline benefits already accrued by OEMs in the past and tyre space set to witness already guided gross margin expansion in Q4 FY23, amid a steady rise in key raw material prices, we expect gross margins to largely peak out for our universe in the current quarter (Q4 FY23).

We expect our coverage universe (excluding Tata Motors Ltd. to report 7% QoQ sales growth and flat QoQ margins at 12.7% with profit after tax expected to grow 9% QoQ (tracking topline growth).

We expect the auto ancillary space to outperform the OEM pack (led by margin recovery particularly by tyre players).