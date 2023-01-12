Auto, Auto Ancillary Q3 Results Preview - Raw Material Tailwinds To Aid Margins: Nirmal Bang
Volume To See Sequential Decline.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We expect Q3 FY23 revenue of our auto and auto ancillary coverage companies to decline by 3% QoQ, affected by a decline in two-wheeler and passenger vehicle volume.
Original equipment manufacturer volume (excluding Jaguar Land Rover) declined by 2%/11% YoY/QoQ, mainly due to moderation of demand post a strong festival season and inventory corrections in two-wheeler and PV segments.
We are building in the low single-digit growth in realisations QoQ on the back of the price hikes taken by the OEMs. Revenue of our OEM coverage universe is expected to improve by ~22% YoY but decline by 5% QoQ.
Two-wheeler volume declined by 22% QoQ and 6% YoY in Q3 FY23 due to lower exports and inventory liquidation amid slow demand in the domestic market. In the PV segment, the demand scenario largely remained stable amid a strong response for the new models. However, demand for entry segment PVs continued to remain weak.
For tyre companies, revenue is expected to decline by 4% QoQ largely due to lower volume even as tyre companies had taken a price hike of 2-3% during Q3 FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Auto, Auto Ancillaries Q3 Results Preview- Improving Margin To Cushion Earnings Sequentially: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.