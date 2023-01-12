Auto, Auto Ancillary Q3 Results Preview - Raw Material Tailwinds To Aid Margins: Nirmal Bang

We expect Q3 FY23 revenue of our auto and auto ancillary coverage companies to decline by 3% QoQ, affected by a decline in two-wheeler and passenger vehicle volume.

Original equipment manufacturer volume (excluding Jaguar Land Rover) declined by 2%/11% YoY/QoQ, mainly due to moderation of demand post a strong festival season and inventory corrections in two-wheeler and PV segments.

We are building in the low single-digit growth in realisations QoQ on the back of the price hikes taken by the OEMs. Revenue of our OEM coverage universe is expected to improve by ~22% YoY but decline by 5% QoQ.

Two-wheeler volume declined by 22% QoQ and 6% YoY in Q3 FY23 due to lower exports and inventory liquidation amid slow demand in the domestic market. In the PV segment, the demand scenario largely remained stable amid a strong response for the new models. However, demand for entry segment PVs continued to remain weak.

For tyre companies, revenue is expected to decline by 4% QoQ largely due to lower volume even as tyre companies had taken a price hike of 2-3% during Q3 FY23.