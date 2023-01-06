Auto, Auto Ancillary Q3 Results Preview - Margin Recovery To Take Centre Stage: ICICI Direct

Robust order book across passenger vehicle original equipment manufacturers, strong festive led retails across segments, inventory de-stocking amid calendar year change and continued correction in commodity prices were some key highlights for Q3 FY23.

Total industry volumes in Q3 FY23 are expected to decline ~10% QoQ primarily led by the muted performance in the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle space.

Considering the magnitude of raw material price decline (metals, plastics down ~20%, ~50%, respectively, from Q1 FY23) and quarterly time lag in its impact on profit and loss amid management commentary guiding raw material benefits to accrue from H2 FY23, we expect gross margins to improve in range of 100-250 basis points QoQ for our coverage in Q3.

We expect our coverage universe (excluding Tata Motors Ltd.) to report 3% QoQ sales de-growth (amid ~10% volume drop) and ~110 bps QoQ margin expansion to 12.9% with profit after tax expected to de-grow 4% QoQ (impacted by high other income in base quarter).